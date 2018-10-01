Shocker: 2 men attacked with irod rod for refusing to share cigarettes in Connaught Place

The two men, identified as Gaurav Patiyal and Rohit Bisht who work at one of the leading fashion brand's showroom, were allegedly thrashed by a group of youth after they refused to share their ciggarettes with them

The two men, identified as Gaurav Patiyal and Rohit Bisht who work at one of the leading fashion brand's showroom, were allegedly thrashed by a group of youth after they refused to share their cigarettes with them, according to The Hindu report.

The two victims were simply smoking in Connaught Place's A-Block area when a stranger approached for sharing the cigarette. Patiyal refused as he did not have any spare cigarette with him. However, that did not go down well with the man who hurled abuses and threatened to come back and show them a lesson.

Soon, the man returned with few of his friends and started attacking them. While Patiyal was attacked on his face, the other two men hit Bisht with an iron rod.

“He came back with two other men and attacked us. One of them was wearing a knuckleduster. He attacked Rohit on the face, while the other man hit him with an iron rod. I never imagined that such an incident could take place in one of the most secure places in the city,” said Patiyal.

The attackers kept hitting Bisht till he collapsed who was also found bleeding profusely from head and face. Other staff members rushed to their rescue after hearing their cries. However, the attackers then fled the scene.

While Patiyal had sustained minor injuries and had few stitches, Bisht is admitted in a hospital with serious injuries.

An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) at Connaught Place police station.

The police are investigating the assault and have already obtained a CCTV footage from the nearby shop.