'Shocked': Nitish Kumar on MLA's 'what does CM see in her' remark for minister Leshi Singh

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said he was shocked at JDU MLA Bima Bharti's remark against her party colleague Leshi Singh. He said he would meet the politician and demand an explanation for the remark. Bharti is upset with Leshi Singh's inclusion in Kumar's new cabinet.

"We've already given her (Leshi Singh) a post in our cabinet in 2013, 2014, and 2019. I am shocked that she(Bima Bharti) has given such a statement, she was a minister in 2014 and 2019. I'll meet her and discuss this. She shouldn't have said such things," Kumar said.

He also threatened her with disciplinary actions if she doesn't desist from making such remarks.

Singh was inducted as the Minister of Food and consumer protection in the Bihar government.

On Wednesday, Bharati lashed out at Singh and said the latter brings disrepute against the party.

"I am upset with only JDU MLA Leshi Singh that she's always chosen in the Cabinet. What does the CM see in her? She is repeatedly involved in incidents in her area; brings disrepute against the party. Why are we not heard? Is it because we're from a backward caste?," said JDU MLA Bima Bharti.

"If she is not removed from the post of minister, I will resign from the party. If my allegation against her is wrong then I will resign as an MLA," Bharti added.

Leshi Singh had on Tuesday thanked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for offering her the ministerial berth.

"I thank the Chief Minister for giving me a berth in his cabinet and making a worker like me, a minister. I also thank the people who have brought me here. Mahagathbandhan Government will work well, the pace of development will increase, and work will be firmly done," she added.

Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and formed a government in alliance with the RJD. The new government is currently facing opposition flak over appointing Kartikeya Singh as the law minister of the state as he is allegedly facing criminal cases.

