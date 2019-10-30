'Shocked and saddened at brutal killings': Mamata Banerjee promises all help to workers killed by terrorists in Kashmir

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has promised all help to the families of five labourers from West Bengal who were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Tuesday.

All five labourers who were working as daily wagers from Sagardighi in Murshidabad district. They were at a local resident's home when the terrorists attacked and killed five and injured one. The injured labourer is said to be in critical conditions and has been taken to Srinagar for further treatment.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased," Mamata said in a late night tweet.

All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation, she said.

Of the five deceased labourers, three were identified as Sheikh Kamrudin, Sheikh Mohammed Rafiq and Sheikh Murnsulin, NDTV reported.

West Bengal: Family & friends of the five labourers (who were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir yesterday) in mourning in Murshidabad. pic.twitter.com/oeVbHxubnk — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

The security forces launched a massive cordon and search operation in the area to locate the terrorists who carried out the attack.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in a statement, said, "Unidentified terrorists shot dead 5 labourers and injured 1. The injured were evacuated to the district hospital in Anantnag. All the labourers were reportedly from Murshidabad, West Bengal. Troops of 18 Battalion Army and J&K Police reached the spot and cordon and search started."

The attack came on the day a delegation of the members of the European Parliament visited the valley to take stock of the ground situation. The delegation arrived in the valley on Tuesday for a one-day visit.

This is the fifth such attack by terrorists on non-Kashmiri civilians in the valley, after the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state on August 5.

On Monday, a truck driver was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district. Earlier, on the same day, at least 19 persons were injured in a grenade attack at a bus stand in J&K's Sopore town.

Previously, truck drivers Sharif Khan and Ilyas from Rajasthan were shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district. In another attack, the terrorists killed an apple trader and injured his associate in an attack in Shopian. In Pulwama, a daily-wage worker from Chhattisgarh was also shot dead by terrorists.

Security agencies say that the terrorists, as a response to the improvement in the situation in the valley, are trying to create panic among the locals by riling them up with these violent acts.