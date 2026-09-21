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Shock In UP School: 26-year-old teacher Nishat Fatima killed before children, accused ends life

A teacher was shot dead inside a school in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri in front of students on Monday, causing panic. Police are investigating the matter.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 06:25 PM IST

Shock In UP School: 26-year-old teacher Nishat Fatima killed before children, accused ends life
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A 26-year-old teacher was shot dead inside a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday. The accused later shot himself dead. The incident happened in front of schoolchildren and created panic in the area.

What happened at the school

According to police, an incident occurred at Children's Academy School in Lakhimpur Kheri, involving Nishat Fatima, a 26-year-old teacher. The accused, Mohammed Saud, 28, entered the school around 11:30 am to meet Fatima, and their encounter took place in the corridor, as reported by Senior Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg.

"He came here to meet her and took the stairs to talk to her in the corridor. Both were talking when he took out a gun from his bag and shot her. He then shot himself," Garg told reporters. The children present in the school saw the incident. Police immediately secured the school premises after getting information.

Also read: India vs Japan T20I In Doubt? Heavy rain from Typhoon Dujuan hits Sano ground

Police investigation underway

Police reported that Fatima and Saud had a long-standing relationship, but the motive for the shooting remains unclear. The incident occurred in a corridor that has since been cordoned off, with officers escorting students to safety. A forensic team collected evidence from the scene, and both the teacher and the accused have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police are questioning the school administration, teachers, and eyewitnesses, alongside families of the victim and the accused, to ascertain the motive behind the crime. SSP Garg indicated that the investigation is ongoing, with more details expected following the questioning and the post-mortem report.

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