Shock in Haryana as international kabaddi player's wife dies by suicide

A tragic incident has rocked Haryana as the 23-year-old wife of international kabaddi player Sheelu Balhara allegedly died by suicide. Know the whole matter here.

Wife of an international kabaddi player in Haryana's Rohtak died by suicide at their residence on Friday. The player, identified as Sheelu Balhara, got married to Muskan in December 2023, and the couple welcomed their son, Hardik, in November 2025. After receiving the news of the suicide, the local police reached the scene, and a forensic team was called in to investigate the case. Muskan reportedly shared an Instagram Reel on a Punjabi song on Thursday, a day before her suicide. The reason for her suicide is still being investigated, while Muskan’s body was taken to PGIMS-Rohtak.

Who is Sheelu Balhara?

Meanwhile, Sheelu began his sporting career in judo and wrestling before switching to kabaddi. He is popularly known as 'Haryana Aala Cheeta' in Punjab's kabaddi circuit and has represented several teams across India as well as in international competitions.

Srishti Kandhari case: Another recent death that sparked outrage

This incident comes days after a 27-year-old government teacher named Srishti Kandhari from Uttarakhand died by suicide in Dehradun just months after her marriage. Before her death, she reportedly recorded an emotional video apologising to her mother, saying she could not hold the suffering now.

''Sorry mummy, main aise ja rahi hoon (Sorry, I am leaving like this)," she blurts out between sobs. "Everything has become so strange. I have been enduring this for six months... Now I can't endure it anymore. Their mindset can never change. They keep blaming me for things that happened after our marriage, calling me manhoos, manhoos (unlucky, inauspicious).'' Srishti said in the video.

Her family registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law, who is a personal secretary at the Uttarakhand Secretariat. Srishti's family also alleges that she was subjected to continuous mental and physical violence.