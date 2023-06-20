Who is Shivranjani Tiwari, MBBS graduate, IIT engineer's daughter, walked 1000 km to meet Dhirendra Shastri? | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

A 26-year-old woman began over 1,000 km-foot-journey to Madhya Pradesh's Garha village in Chhatarpur district in an effort to meet Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham. Shivranjani Tiwari, who has earned her MBBS and identifies as Shastri's top devotee, wishes to see Dhirendra Shastri in the oppressively hot weather. On May 1, 2023, she set off on her trip, and in recent days, she has made headlines.

She has started her difficult journey to Bageshwar Dham while wearing saffron clothing and carrying a clay pot on her head. Shivranjani confirmed in an interview that she never declared she wanted to marry Dhirendra Shastri, despite the fact that it has been reported that she does.

After reaching Bageshwar Dham on June 16, Shivanranjani clarified that her Kalash Yatra should not be linked to her desire to marry priest Dhirendra Shastri. In addition to this, she asserted that solely Pandit Shastri is aware of her thoughts and that soon, everyone else would be as well.

Who is Shivranjani Tiwari?

She is a Madhya Pradesh native and a medical student. Since age of 4, Tiwari has been drawn to religious texts and has been singing Bhajans (Hindu folk music). In an interview with India Today, Shivranjani stated that her mother is a scientist and her father is an IIT engineer.

She refers to herself as Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati's follower. But she didn't realise it until she set out on foot to visit Dhirendra Shastri, the chief priest of Bageshwar Dham. On June 16, Shivranjani, who departed from Gangotri on May 1, arrived at Bageshwar Dham. She had travelled for more than 45 days on foot, surrounded by chants of "Jai Shri Ram."

When Shivranjani is supposed to arrive at Dhirendra Shahstri's Bageshwar Dham on June 16, he is not even present. After his spiritual event in Bengaluru, Bageshwar Baba would reportedly begin "ekanthwaas" (seclusion). He'll probably only make his way back on July 24 after hosting a "divya durbar" in Bhopal. She identifies herself as a devoted disciple of Shastri and promises to reveal her true motivations only after meeting Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.