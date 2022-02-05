Madhya Pradesh government removes cap on gatherings at weddings, night curfew to continue

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government, on Friday, removed the cap on the number of guests attending wedding ceremonies, after reviewing the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the state.

The review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took note of the declining trend in the number of daily Covid cases in the state.

After the meeting on Friday, the state home department issued a new notification lifting restrictions at marriage functions. Earlier, a total of 250 guests were allowed to attend weddings. The fresh guidelines will come into effect from February 5 (today).

"Considering the present situation of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh, the government has decided to lift its earlier decision to allow only 250 guests for marriages," the notification read.

The new rule is applicable only to marriage functions. All other gatherings -- political, social, or religious -- will continue to follow the 250 attendees cap.

The night curfew will continue to be in place from 11 pm to 5 am. Similarly, only 50 people can gather at funerals, while rallies and protest demonstrations continue to be prohibited till further orders.

Madhya Pradesh reported 6,516 new Covid-19 cases and 8,451 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,49,394 fresh Covid cases and 2,46,674 recoveries on Friday. The active caseload currently stood at 14,35,569. Active cases account for 3.42 percent of the total cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 9.27 percent. The recovery rate currently is at 95.39 percent.

The death toll in the country crossed the 5,00,000 mark yesterday. With 1,42,859 deaths, Maharashtra reported the most fatalities in the country, followed by Kerala (56701), Karnataka (39,197), Tamil Nadu (37,666), Delhi (25,932), and Uttar Pradesh (23,277).