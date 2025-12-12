FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shivraj Patil, former Union Home Minister, passes away at 91 in Maharashtra

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 09:09 AM IST

Shivraj Patil, former Union Home Minister, passes away at 91 in Maharashtra
Shivraj Patil, senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister, breathed his last in Latur today, December 12, 2025. He was 91. Patil passed away at around 6:30 am at his residence in Latur, where he had been under home care due to prolonged illness, according to reports.

In his illustrious political journey, Shivraj Patil held several important positions, including Speaker of the Lok Sabha and various key portfolios in the Union Cabinet. Patil won the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times. 

Shivraj Patil: Life and career

Born on October 12, 1935, in the village of Chakur in the Latur district, Maharashtra, Shivraj Patil was a towering figure in Indian politics, remembered for his long and distinguished career marked by several key responsibilities in Parliament, the Union government and state legislatures. A senior leader of the Indian National Congress, he served as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held numerous significant positions over more than four decades in public life. 

Patil entered national politics in 1980 when he was first elected to the 7th Lok Sabha, and went on to retain the seat for seven consecutive terms until 2004. During the 1980-1990 period, he served on the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament, later becoming its Chairperson. His tenure in Parliament was marked by extensive work across ministries, serving as Minister of State for a wide range of departments, including Defence, Commerce, Science and Technology, Atomic Energy, Electronics, Space and Ocean Development, Bio-Technology, Personnel and Training, Public Grievances and Pensions, Administrative Reforms, Defence Production, Civil Aviation, and Tourism. In addition to his role as an MP, he was appointed Union Minister of Home Affairs (2004-2008). 

Following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, he gave his resignation on November 30, 2008, taking moral responsibility for the security lapses. Between 2010 and 2015, Patil served as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, further extending his contribution to public administration. He is also credited with introducing the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award, a recognition aimed at honouring exemplary parliamentary performance. Before rising to prominence in national politics, Patil was a two-term member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (1972-1979), during which he held important positions including Chairman of the Public Undertakings Committee, Deputy Minister for Law and Judiciary, Irrigation, and Protocol, and later Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from ANI)

