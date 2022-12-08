Search icon
Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022: As SP retains MSY bastion, Shivpal Yadav merges his party with nephew Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav formally changed the party flag on Shivpal Yadav's SUV and put an SP flag on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Shivpal Yadav merges his party with Samajwadi Party after Dimple Yadav's impressive poll show in Mainpuri bypoll (photo: Twitter/samajwadiparty)

Shivpal Yadav has merged his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) after an impressive poll performance by the SP in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls. Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is also leading with a huge margin in Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll which was necessitated following the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"We have merged Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) into Samajwadi Party. In 2024, we will fight unitedly. From today, there will be Samajwadi Party flag (on the car)," Shivpal Singh Yadav said in Saifai on Thursday.

 

 

The Uttar Pradesh by-elections were conducted on December 5 for one Lok Sabha seat (Mainpuri) and two Assembly seats - Rampur Sadar and Khatauli. The final results of the polls will be out by evening today.

READ | Bypoll Results 2022 Highlights: SP defends citadels in Mainpuri, Rampur and Khatauli; BJP wins Bihar prestige battle  

