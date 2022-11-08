Search icon
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru committed unpardonable crime: BS Yediyurappa

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru is the chief pontiff of the Chitradurga math.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

BS Yediyurappa (File)

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the seer accused of rape, has committed an unpardonable crime, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Ligayat strongman BS Yediyurappa said on Tuesday. He said he didn't expect the seer to stoop so low. He also appealed to the sections of society to condemn the seer and said he deserved a strict punishment. This was his first reaction on the massive controversy. 

CM Basavraj Bommai said the law will take its course. 

Sharanaru is the chief pontiff of the Chitradurga math. He was arrested in September for raping two girls for over two years. He had been in judicial custody since then. 

The two girls had narrated the alleged abuse to a non-profit. They later approached the police and a case was registered against five people including the seer. 

Apart from the POCSO Act, the seer was booked under sections of the SC/ST as one woman is from the SC community.

The police will seek further custody of Rashmi, the warden, the former manager and the seer.

The Karnataka police said prima facie, the charges against the Lingayat seer were found to be true. 

With inputs from IANS

