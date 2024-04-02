Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

One of Karnataka's 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, Shivamogga, is scheduled to cast a ballot in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 7.

The Election Commission has released the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The results will be made public on June 4 and the voting will take place in seven stages between April 19 and June 1. One of Karnataka's 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, Shivamogga, is scheduled to cast a ballot in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 7. In the previous Parliament election held in 2019, the voter turnout for this constituency was 1284067. It's important to note that the voting date for Shivamogga is May 7, and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

Since the election schedule was announced, every major party and independent candidate has put in their nominations. As the election process progresses, some parties are announcing candidates, while others have already revealed their lists of candidates. It is noteworthy that B Y Raghavendra has been put forward by the BJP to contest the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, while Geetha Shivarajkumar has been declared the INC candidate.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha Election past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate B Y Raghavendra won from Shivamogga with a total of 729872 votes. BJP defeated JD(S) S Madhubangarappa, who received 506512 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate B S Yeddyurappa had won from Shivamogga, securing 606216 votes. He had defeated INC candidate Manjunath Bhandary, who secured 242911 of the votes in the election.