FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates CT scan, neuro ICU, other advanced facilities at GB Pant Hospital

Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: A religious conversion, conflicting statements in focus as probe deepens

‘Shivam Mishra was not driver’: New twist in Lamborghini crash, lawyer’s statement contradicts police version

Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma demoted to Grade B in annual BCCI Central Contracts; players to get Rs 4 crore less salary

Delhi Police file FIR as ex-Army chief Naravane's unpublished book leaked online amid Rahul-BJP row

Vinod Khanna's second wife Kavita Khanna reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer before bladder cancer: 'He'd smoke 40 to 80 cigarettes a day'

Is Ajay Devgn's Golmaal 5 inspired by Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor's Do Aur Do Paanch? Rohit Shetty breaks silence

Why is climate crisis failure of governance, not science or technology?

Pakistan fail to convince ICC for bilateral series with India amid ongoing T20 World Cup boycott row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sharad Pawar health update: NCP founder developed chest congestion, undergoing treatment

Sharad Pawar health: NCP founder has developed chest congestion

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates CT scan, neuro ICU, other advanced facilities at GB Pant Hospital

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurate advanced medical facilities at GB Pant hospital

Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles

Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAA

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims

Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India

From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

‘Shivam Mishra was not driver’: New twist in Lamborghini crash, lawyer’s statement contradicts police version

The Lamborghini crash incident has taken a new turn as Shivam Mishra's lawyer gave a contradictory statement to the police version. He said that Mishra was not the driver but his driver.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 12:08 AM IST

‘Shivam Mishra was not driver’: New twist in Lamborghini crash, lawyer’s statement contradicts police version
New twist in Lamborghini crash, lawyer’s statement contradicts police version
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A new twist has come in the Lamborghini crash incident in Kanpur, as accused Shivam Mishra’s lawyer has claimed that Shivam was not driving the car at the time of the accident but his driver. He further said that a bail application will be moved in court on Monday. 

However, his statement contradicts the videos of the accident surfacing online which clearly show bouncers pulling the son of business tycoon KK Mishra, owner of Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, out of the driver’s seat soon after the accident.  

Shivam Mishra was allegedly driving his Lamborghini when he lost control and consequently rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle before climbing onto the pavement on Sunday noon, leaving six persons injured in Kanpur. The incident occurred near Rev-3 Mall around 3:15 pm, with eyewitnesses stating that the car was cruising near the Ring Wala area when it suddenly swerved, hitting multiple vehicles. 

Shivam’s lawyer’s statement, police version 

Shivam Mishra’s lawyer, Mrityunjay Kumar, said, “The hearing proceedings will be held tomorrow. Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. When he was not driving, then there can be no case against him.” 

As police investigation is underway, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal’s official statements differed from the version of Mishra’s lawyer. During a press briefing, Lal said, “We have found the details of the car. The car has been seized. The car was driven by Shivam Mishra. After the accident, Shivam Mishra’s bouncers pulled him out of the car. It is being said that he has some medical issues. The FIR of the accident was registered earlier, and now, in our investigation, we have learned that the name of the driver is Shivam Mishra.” 

Though he stated that Shivam Mishra was driving the car, the officer also clarified that his name does not appear in the FIR, but he is part of the ongoing investigation. 

The incident turned controversial after the FIR in the accident case did not mention the driver’s name. However, a correction was later made with the addition of Shivam Mishra’s name after public criticism and viral videos from the scene. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates CT scan, neuro ICU, other advanced facilities at GB Pant Hospital
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurate advanced medical facilities at GB Pant hospital
Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: A religious conversion, conflicting statements in focus as probe deepens
Ghaziabad triple suicide: Father's conflicting statements in police focus
‘Shivam Mishra was not driver’: New twist in Lamborghini crash, lawyer’s statement contradicts police version
‘Shivam Mishra was not driver’: New twist in Lamborghini crash, lawyer’s stateme
Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles
Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAA
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma demoted to Grade B in annual BCCI Central Contracts; players to get Rs 4 crore less salary
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma demoted to 'Grade B' in BCCI contracts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India
From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts to know about the Chanakya of Maharashtra’s politics
Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts about NCP founder
Who is Shabana Mahmood? Pak-origin leader may replace Starmer to become UK's first Muslim PM
Meet Shabana Mahmood, who may become UK's first Muslim PM
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement