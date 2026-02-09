‘Shivam Mishra was not driver’: New twist in Lamborghini crash, lawyer’s statement contradicts police version

The Lamborghini crash incident has taken a new turn as Shivam Mishra's lawyer gave a contradictory statement to the police version. He said that Mishra was not the driver but his driver.

A new twist has come in the Lamborghini crash incident in Kanpur, as accused Shivam Mishra’s lawyer has claimed that Shivam was not driving the car at the time of the accident but his driver. He further said that a bail application will be moved in court on Monday.

However, his statement contradicts the videos of the accident surfacing online which clearly show bouncers pulling the son of business tycoon KK Mishra, owner of Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, out of the driver’s seat soon after the accident.

Shivam Mishra was allegedly driving his Lamborghini when he lost control and consequently rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle before climbing onto the pavement on Sunday noon, leaving six persons injured in Kanpur. The incident occurred near Rev-3 Mall around 3:15 pm, with eyewitnesses stating that the car was cruising near the Ring Wala area when it suddenly swerved, hitting multiple vehicles.

Shivam’s lawyer’s statement, police version

Shivam Mishra’s lawyer, Mrityunjay Kumar, said, “The hearing proceedings will be held tomorrow. Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. When he was not driving, then there can be no case against him.”

As police investigation is underway, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal’s official statements differed from the version of Mishra’s lawyer. During a press briefing, Lal said, “We have found the details of the car. The car has been seized. The car was driven by Shivam Mishra. After the accident, Shivam Mishra’s bouncers pulled him out of the car. It is being said that he has some medical issues. The FIR of the accident was registered earlier, and now, in our investigation, we have learned that the name of the driver is Shivam Mishra.”

Though he stated that Shivam Mishra was driving the car, the officer also clarified that his name does not appear in the FIR, but he is part of the ongoing investigation.

The incident turned controversial after the FIR in the accident case did not mention the driver’s name. However, a correction was later made with the addition of Shivam Mishra’s name after public criticism and viral videos from the scene.