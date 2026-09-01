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'Shivaji Maharaj got 1 passage, Mughals got 13 pages': Devendra Fadnavis targets Congress over NCERT books

'Shivaji Maharaj got 1 passage, Mughals got 13 pages': Devendra Fadnavis

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'Shivaji Maharaj got 1 passage, Mughals got 13 pages': Devendra Fadnavis targets Congress over NCERT books

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accused the previous UPA government of selectively presenting history in NCERT textbooks and contrasted it with the current curriculum’s coverage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 09:10 AM IST

'Shivaji Maharaj got 1 passage, Mughals got 13 pages': Devendra Fadnavis targets Congress over NCERT books
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the previous UPA government, accusing it of selectively presenting historical figures in NCERT textbooks.

Addressing the BJP Maharashtra State Executive Meeting, Fadnavis claimed that NCERT textbooks during the UPA era devoted 13 pages to the Mughals while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was covered in only one passage. He contrasted this with the current curriculum, saying that 17 pages have now been dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

"During the UPA era NCERT textbooks had 13 pages for the Mughals and one passage for Shivaji. During PM Modi's time the curriculum gave 17 pages to Shivaji," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis attacks Congress over Ram Mandir, Kumbh Mela

Fadnavis also accused the Congress of trying to create misleading narratives around the Ram Mandir issue. He claimed that the opposition party had attempted to portray the temple-related controversy as a case of "looting".

He further alleged that Congress would next target the Trimbakeshwar MahaSimhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 and claimed that tenders for the event had been awarded at lower prices.

"Initially they opposed on issues, then they targeted the Ram temple case. They tried to set a narrative that the Ram temple was looted. Their next target is the Kumbh Mela. Come and see: Kumbh tenders were awarded at 20% lower prices..." he said.

CM highlights Modi government's initiatives

The Maharashtra CM also criticised the Congress over the Women's Reservation Bill, alleging that the party had stalled the legislation during its time in power. Fadnavis highlighted initiatives introduced by the Modi government, including Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Lakhpati Didi, saying they were aimed at creating greater opportunities for women and young people.

Fadnavis outlines Maharashtra's economic target

During the BJP meetings, Fadnavis also reiterated the state's goal of becoming a $1-trillion economy by 2030. He said Maharashtra would continue working towards the broader goals of building a Viksit Maharashtra and contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Earlier on Monday, Fadnavis attended the Maharashtra BJP State Executive Committee meeting in Pune. He also participated in the BJP Maharashtra State Office-Bearers' Meeting chaired by state BJP president and MLA Ravindra Chavan.

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