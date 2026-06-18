Shiv Sena(UBT) Party meet: Only 3 of 9 MPs attend, Thackeray camp issues show-cause notices

The six MPs who missed the meeting are: Sanjay Jadhav, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar.

Amid split brewing within the Shiv Sena (UBT), the high-stakes meeting in Delhi was convened, but only three of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs attended on Thursday in Delhi. Following this, the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led party issued show-cause notices against those 6MPs who skipped the key parliamentary party meeting.

Shiv Sena(UBT) party meet: 6 MPs skip, show-cause notice issued

UBT MP Sanjay Raut said the faction will move to disqualify the absentee MPs for violating the party whip and that show-cause notices will be issued.

Raut called the absentees’ move “betrayal, dishonesty, conspiracy, and fraud,” and slammed Eknath Shinde and the BJP for “dirtying politics.” He warned legal action would follow since the MPs won on UBT’s symbol, and said Arvind Sawant is preparing disqualification documents.

"Those members who did not attend this meeting we consider it a violation of the party whip. They have not followed the party's orders. So, the process for taking action has started," Raut, along with MP Arvind Sawant, told reporters as per ANI.

Launching a direct attack on Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and the BJP, he said, "This time, betrayal will cost Eknath Shinde and these traitors dearly. BJP will also have to pay a price for dirtying politics. Arvind Sawant is preparing the documentation for the disqualification letter," he said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Desai said, "Action is this only: show-cause notice. Why didn't you come? That will be asked. Notice will be given to everyone who didn't come," he was quoted as saying, as per ANI.

Desai emphasised that the party would seek explanations from all absent MPs. "Yes, notice will be given to all."On what specifically would be asked of the absentees, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, "Questions will be like: you were informed, you were messaged, you were WhatsApped, you received it too. And you didn't give any reason if you were coming or not, so your absence will be looked at that way," he told ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) party meet: Who attended, who missed?

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje, after participating in the meeting, said that six MPs were absent from the gathering.

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and all nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs, including Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Sanjay Jadhav, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Rajabhau Waje, were supposed to attend the meeting held at the party's Parliament office. However, only 3 MPs attended the meeting: Arvind Sawant, Rajabhau Waje, and Anil Desai.

The six MPs who missed the meeting are: Sanjay Jadhav, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar.

Shiv Sena (UBT)party amid possible defections under Operation Tiger

The meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs at the party's Parliament office in Delhi on Thursday was convened amid speculation over possible defections under the "Operation Tiger". Senior leader Sanjay Raut asserted that those who skip the meeting would be considered "traitors."

The second split in the Shiv Sena UBT faction appears imminent, with 6 of the 9 MPs skipping a parliamentary party meet called by party MP Anil Desai. The six effectively form 2/3 of the UBT Sena strength in the lower house. Earlier reports suggested that seven out of the current nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and may be considering a switch, reviving concerns of another split similar to the 2022 breakaway led by Shinde that divided the party into two factions.