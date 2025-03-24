Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, reacting to the controversy, stated that Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian who is making comments on his party's leader for some money.

The Shiv Sena workers on Sunday vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his recent YouTube video. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, reacting to the controversy, stated that Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian who is making comments on his party's leader for some money.

Mhaske added that he feels sorry for Sanjay Raut and the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction because he was left with no other party workers to comment on Eknath Shinde. "Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian, and he is making comments on our leader for some money. Let alone Maharashtra, Kunal Kamra cannot freely go anywhere in India, Shiv Sainiks will show him his place. We feel sorry for Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena (UBT) that they have no party workers or leaders left to make comments on our leader, which is why they are hiring people like him (Kunal Kamra) for the job", Naresh Mhaske said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

Mhaske added that they follow Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology and emphasised that Kunal Kamra will get a befitting reply. "We follow the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, and we will make sure Kunal Kamra is not free to move around- neither in Maharashtra nor in the country. Kunal Kamra will get a befitting reply, and he will come and apologise for his mistake", he added.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi backed Kunal Kamra on the issue and shared a post on her official 'X' handle. Dear Kunal, Stand strong. The man& the gang you exposed will go after you& so will his bikau people, but do understand the residents of the state share this sentiment! And like Voltaire said~ I Will Defend to Death Your Right to speak your mind", Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'X' post read.

