Shiv Sena crisis: Who is Nihar Thackeray, the lesser-known grandson of Bal Thackeray now in Shinde camp?

Nihar is the son of Bal Thackeray's elder son and Uddhav’s brother Bindumadhav Thackeray who lost his life in an accident in 1996.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 07:12 AM IST

Photo posted by Maharashra CM Eknath Shinde on Twitter | PTI

In the ongoing Shiv Sena crisis, the Uddhav Thackeray factor faced a significant fresh blow after the former Maharashtra Chief Minister’s nephew Nihar Thackeray extended support to CM Eknath Shinde. 

“Nihar Thackeray, grandson of venerable Hindu heart emperor Balasaheb Thackeray and son of Bindumadhav Thackeray today announced his support to the coalition government. On this occasion, he was warmly welcomed and wished for his future social and political career," the Maharashtra CM tweeted on Friday.

 

 

Who is Nihar Thackeray?

Nihar is the son of Uddhav’s elder brother Bindumadhav Thackeray who lost his life in an accident in 1996. The lesser known grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Nihar is a Mumbai-based advocate.

The cousin former Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray, Nihar has been away from politics until now. As per his LinkedIn profile, Nihar is “involved in strategic legal advice, drafting of corporate and transaction documents and negotiations for domestic and multinational corporate clients.” He also practices “civil litigation, domestic and international arbitration and proceedings under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).”

He pursued a course in International Commercial Litigation from the London School of Economics (LSE). He has a degree in LL.B from Government Law College (GLC) in Mumbai. 

Nihar also has a Bharatiya Janata Party connection by marriage. His wife Ankita is the daughter of BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil. He has a sister Neha Thackeray. Nihar looks set to launch his political career after joining the Shinde camp.

