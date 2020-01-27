Shiv Sena vs MNS: Who will win the 'Hindutva' space?

The banner that described MNS chief Raj Thackeray as the 'Hinduhridaysamrat'

The battle between Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) over who gets the title of 'Hindutva' ideologue has intensified as a banner was enacted in Thane that described MNS chief Raj Thackeray as the 'Hinduhridaysamrat'. Until now, Shiv Sena founder and the late firebrand leader, Balasaheb Thackeray, held the title.

The development is likely to trigger a subtle yet decisive shift in Maharashtra's political dynamics. Last week, MNS launched a rebranding exercise and unveiled its newly designed all-saffron party flag, signifying its inclination towards Hindutva. The exercise was seen as party's attempt to woo disgruntled Shiv Sena and Hindutva supporters who are said to be unhappy with Sena's decision to come together with the NCP and Congress to form a coalition government in Maharashtra.

Two days ago, Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had launched an attack on MNS head Raj Thackeray for changing its flag.

cre_Trending

"There is no doubt that Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out of the country, but to do that you change the colour of your flag. This is very interesting. Shiv Sena has never changed its flag. It will remain saffron always. Shiv Sena has always fought for Hindutva. The CAA has several loopholes," Sena's mouthpiece Saamna said in an editorial on Saturday.

The editorial further read that "just a few weeks back it was same Raj Thackeray who was against the CAA, and now just for votes, he is changing colours. It is clear the BJP wants to get political benefits. With CAA not only Muslims but 30 to 40 percent Hindus will be affected. In this law, army men, the family of an ex-president are not getting included and are being shown as outsiders."

The Sena also questioned whether the shift towards Hindutva will be accepted by the people or not. "Some people use the name of Hindutva for their benefit, but even if some party does that we have the large heart to accept them. Go ahead if possible," it said.

Reports of MNS and BJP joining hands have been doing the rounds after Raj Thackeray met former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis recently. The meeting further fuels speculations that MNS is mulling over the idea of claiming the 'Hindutva' space vacated by the Sena.