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Shiv Sena UBT Turmoil: Rebel MP’s son sacked as party purge begins, Sanjay Raut confirms

Shiv Sena UBT MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar’s son Krushna Ashtikar, who contested the Nanded local bodies poll, was removed from the party for “anti-party activities”.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 01:22 PM IST

Shiv Sena UBT Turmoil: Rebel MP’s son sacked as party purge begins, Sanjay Raut confirms
Krushna Patil Ashtikar( File photo)
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Amid rebellion buzz within the Shiv Sena (UBT), rebel MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar's son Krushna Patil Ashtikar was removed for 'anti-party' activities, said party leader Sanjay Raut on Monday. The development comes after Ashtikar confirmed his decision to leave the party, while stating that he has no grievances with party chief Uddhav Thackeray. 

The MP's son, Krushna Patil Ashtikar, was the party's candidate from Nanded local bodies constituency in the Maharashtra legislative council polls held last week.

Krushna Patil Ashtikar, on June 17, 2026, vowed allegiance to Chief Uddhav Thackeray, stressing that there is no room for doubt regarding his stance. "I was with the Aghadi (MVA) yesterday and I am with them today and tomorrow. I am a Shiv Sainik (Shiv Sena worker) of Uddhav Thackeray. There is no room for doubt when it comes to me. I am standing strongly as a candidate in the election fray," he said in a video statement.

(This is a developing story)

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