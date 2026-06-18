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Shiv Sena (UBT) splits: 6 rebel MPs to form new group, Sanjay Bandu Jadhav to lead

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Shiv Sena (UBT) splits: 6 rebel MPs to form new group, Sanjay Bandu Jadhav to lead

Shiv Sena (UBT) faces a fresh crisis as six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs are likely to split and form a separate faction. The move, expected after Maharashtra Council polls, could weaken Uddhav Thackeray’s hold and strengthen the Shinde-led camp.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 03:58 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) splits: 6 rebel MPs to form new group, Sanjay Bandu Jadhav to lead
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Shiv Sena (UBT) appears to be heading toward another internal crisis, with strong indications that a majority of its Lok Sabha MPs may soon break ranks and form a separate faction. The development has raised fresh doubts about Uddhav Thackeray’s grip over the party’s parliamentary wing.

Key meeting sees limited attendance

In response to the growing buzz around a possible split, the party convened an important meeting of its MPs at Parliament House on Thursday. However, the turnout itself hinted at the underlying tensions. Only three Lok Sabha MPs — Anil Desai, Arvind Sawant, and Rajabhau Waje- were present when the meeting began. Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also joined the discussion.

The absence of the remaining MPs has only added fuel to speculation that a major shift is imminent.

Rebel faction likely after council olls

Sources suggest that the missing MPs are planning to formally announce a separate group after the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections conclude. If the move materialises, six out of the party’s nine Lok Sabha MPs could walk away, significantly weakening the UBT faction in Parliament.

There is also talk that Parbhani MP Sanjay Bandu Jadhav could emerge as the leader of this proposed group.

A Setback for Uddhav Thackeray

This potential rebellion comes at a time when the party is still recovering from the major split in 2022, when Eknath Shinde broke away and went on to form the government in Maharashtra. Another division would further dent Uddhav Thackeray’s political standing and organisational strength.

Sanjay Raut Targets the Supreme Court

Amid the unfolding developments, Sanjay Raut blamed the Supreme Court for the ongoing instability in Maharashtra politics. He argued that earlier intervention by the apex court might have prevented the initial split and the chain of events that followed.

Political Circles Watching closely

With an official announcement from the rebel MPs expected soon, political observers are keeping a close eye on the situation. A formal split would not only impact Shiv Sena (UBT)’s numbers in Parliament but also strengthen the position of the Shinde-led faction further.

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