Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs' meet today: 'Who believes in Balasaheb will attend,' says Shiv Sena; Shinde camp welcomes 6 MPs

Shiv Sena (UBT) issued a whip mandating attendance at today’s parliamentary meeting. Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi confirmed the split, welcomed the 6 MPs to Shinde’s camp

Operation Tiger has taken place in Maharashtra as Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker asking to merge with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, confirmed Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Ministry of Ayush. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to mandatorily attend the party's parliamentary meeting today, June 18, 2026.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs meet today: UBT issues whip amid 6 MPs rebellion

Amid reports that a majority of its Lok Sabha MPs may be preparing to switch sides, Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a mandatory three-line whip directing all nine of its Lok Sabha MPs to attend an emergency parliamentary party meeting. The party meeting agenda is to assess its strength and contain the damage.

Amid speculation, rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informally. They claimed support of six MPs — the two-thirds needed for anti-defection law protection. Sena (UBT) leaders, however, dispute this and say the rebel group doesn’t yet have six members.

"Whatever letter the MPs have given, that is an internal matter of Shiv Sena (UBT). The Lok Sabha Speaker will decide on this..." Tomorrow is Shiv Sena's foundation day, and those who believe in Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology will attend..." Jadhav told ANI.

On the Parliamentary meeting called by Shiv Sena (UBT), Union MoS Prataprao Jadhav says, "This is an internal matter of their party. After today's meeting, it will be known who is attending and who is not". Further, Jadhav took a sharp aim at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, stating that the "kind of language" used by the Rajya Sabha MP is leading to the "destruction" of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Did the Shinde camp confirm 6 Shiv Sena(UBT) MPs will merge?

With six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs having reportedly submitted a letter to Lok Sabha speaker, merging with Shiv Sena (Shinde), will take NDA tally will now go up to 320 and counting.

Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi confirmed the split and welcomed those MPs, "Operation Tiger has taken place in Maharashtra. Today, six MPs expressed their confidence in Eknath Shinde and have joined Shiv Sena... It is good that they joined us. I welcome them," he told ANI.

#WATCH | Dhule, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi says, "Operation Tiger has taken place in Maharashtra. Today, six MPs expressed their confidence in Eknath Shinde and have joined Shiv Sena... It is good that they joined us. I welcome them." pic.twitter.com/d1coNhcCS7 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2026

Maharashtra is witnessing a fresh political buzz around "Operation Tiger", with reports suggesting that seven out of nine Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs are in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and may be considering a switch, reviving concerns of another split similar to the 2022 breakaway led by Shinde that divided the party into two factions. However, there has been no official confirmation from the party regarding any breakaway faction.

(With inputs from ANI)