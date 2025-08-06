Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut reveals agenda for INDIA bloc meet on August 7: 'Operation Sindoor, SIR of Bihar voter list and PM Modi's...'

Will Uddhav Thackeray attend the INDIA bloc meet on August 7? Sanjay Raut said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray has been invited and will attend the meeting on August 7 at Rahul Gandhi’s residence.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with other Opposition leaders, during the INDIA bloc floor leaders meeting, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting on August 7 at Rahul Gandhi’s residence, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, on Wednesday, said that the agendas include Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “lies,” Operation Sindoor, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

Sanjay Raut reveals agenda for INDIA bloc meet on August 7

Addressing the reporters in the national capital, Sanjay Raut said, “There are many agendas, including the current situation in the country, Modi’s lies, Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and Bihar SIR.”

On Monday, Congress MP KC Venugopal confirmed the reports regarding the INDIA bloc meeting and said, “The INDIA bloc leaders are set to meet on August 7 in the national capital amid their demands to hold a Parliamentary discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections."

“There will be a get-together on August 7 in Delhi. INDIA alliance leaders will be there,” Venugopal told ANI.

Will Uddhav Thackeray attend the INDIA bloc meet on August 7?

Sanjay Raut said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray has been invited and will attend the meeting. Raut said, “On 7th August, there is a meeting of the INDIA bloc. Rahul Gandhi has extended an invitation for it. He has personally called up everyone and extended an invitation.” Raut added that Thackeray will reach Delhi on August 6 and will be there till the 8th.

“Uddhav Thackeray will come to Delhi on 6th August for the meeting on 7th. He will be in Delhi till 8th August. He will attend the meeting and meet everyone. He will also visit our new party office at the Parliament premises. We will try to meet the tall leaders in Delhi”, he added further.

