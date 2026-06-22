Shiv Sena UBT Crisis: Sanjay Raut targets Eknath Shinde amid party rift, says 'he was pregnant and delivered 6 MPs'

Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered a fresh setback as rebel MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction, deepening the party's internal crisis. Sanjay Raut attacked the rebels, calling them traitors, while Aaditya Thackeray criticised the BJP over infiltration, governance and public issues.

The political turmoil that recently rocked the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal appears to have found an echo in Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena (UBT) is grappling with a fresh rebellion.

Speculation about a split intensified after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, skipped the party's parliamentary meeting in Delhi on June 17.

Among them, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar and Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar have formally announced their decision to part ways with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Rebel MPs join Shinde group

According to party sources, four of the rebel MPs arrived at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's official residence, Nandanvan bungalow, before proceeding to Mumbai's Y.B. Chavan Centre, where a formal induction ceremony into the Shinde-led Shiv Sena was scheduled.

The development is being seen as another major setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT), which has been battling defections since the party split in 2022.

Sanjay Raut's sharp dig at Eknath Shinde and rebel MPs

Reacting to the developments, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on the rebel MPs and Eknath Shinde.

Taking a swipe at Shinde, Raut sarcastically remarked that the Deputy Chief Minister was 'pregnant' and had 'delivered six MPs', referring to reports that six legislators were preparing to join the Shinde faction.

At a press conference on Monday, Raut also targeted Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar, calling him a 'notorious traitor'. 'Traitors have no ideology. Omraje is a notorious traitor. Splitting the Shiv Sena is akin to tearing Maharashtra apart,' Raut said.

He further alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray knew who had allegedly given Nimbalkar Rs 15 crore. However, Raut did not provide any evidence to support the claim.

मुंबई, महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना (UBT) सांसद संजय राउत ने कहा, "शिंदे ने छह सांसदों को जन्म दिया है, और खुद मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि ऑपरेशन सफल रहा। यह किसी चमत्कार जैसा है, ठीक वैसे ही जैसे केन्या में एक महिला ने एक बार पांच बच्चों को जन्म दिया था। यहां गद्दारों का 'जन्म' हुआ है और अब वे… pic.twitter.com/lFsVGnYFh2 — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) June 22, 2026

Row over development claims

Raut also questioned claims of development in Dharashiv, arguing that much of the region's progress had taken place under previous governments.

He said development was the result of collective efforts and could not be measured solely by the establishment of sugar mills. 'If an MP believes that pocketing Rs 100 crore amounts to development, that is a flawed mindset,' Raut said, making another allegation without naming any individual directly.

Aaditya Thackeray targets BJP over infiltration

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray criticised the BJP-led government over its handling of illegal infiltration and border security.

Questioning the Centre's record, Aaditya said the BJP had been in power for over a decade and should be held accountable for any failure to curb infiltration. 'Whose government has it been for 12 years? If the government cannot stop these infiltrators in 12 years, then this is the failure of the BJP,' he said.

He also accused the ruling alliance of focusing on political manoeuvring instead of addressing issues such as inflation, water scarcity, internal security and farmers' welfare