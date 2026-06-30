Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis Deepens: Aaditya Thackeray asks rebel Sachin Ahir, 'what is it that the party didn't give him?'

In a major blow to Shiv Sena (UBT), MLC Sachin Ahir joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and filed his nomination for Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson.

In a significant political setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT), senior leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council member Sachin Ahir on Tuesday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Soon after switching sides, Ahir filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The development is being viewed as another major political victory for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with leaders from his faction claiming that more legislators from the Uddhav Thackeray camp could soon follow.

A major setback for Aaditya Thackeray

Sachin Ahir has long been regarded as one of Aaditya Thackeray's closest political associates, particularly in Mumbai's Worli constituency.

Ahead of the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ahir left the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to join the undivided Shiv Sena. He was entrusted with managing Aaditya Thackeray's maiden Assembly campaign in Worli and played a key role in strengthening the party's organisational network in the constituency.

His departure is seen as a significant blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, especially with crucial civic and Assembly elections on the horizon.

Aaditya Thackeray reacts

Responding to Ahir's exit, Aaditya Thackeray expressed disappointment and questioned the former ally's decision.

"The party gave him everything. If a party stands by you and gives you opportunities, you should also stand by the party during difficult times. One must have principles in life," Aaditya said. He further added, "Bring him to me, and I'll ask him what it is that the party did not give him."

Shinde welcomes Ahir, calls him 'politics' Tendulkar'

Welcoming Ahir into the party, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised him as a seasoned grassroots leader.

Calling him the "Sachin Tendulkar of politics," Shinde said Ahir had "hit a six" by joining the Shiv Sena. "He is a grassroots worker, and people admire his style of politics. He's our player who can bat, bowl and field," Shinde remarked.

Shinde camp hails the defection

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsath described Ahir's induction as a significant political gain for the ruling alliance.

"Sachin Ahir is a hardworking leader. He has joined us under Eknath Shinde's leadership. This is not Operation Tiger; this is Operation Emergency," Shirsath said. He added that while the Mahayuti was not trying to dismantle the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), it could not stop leaders who wished to join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Allies in the Uddhav Camp caught off guard

Ahir's decision also surprised leaders within the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Congress leader Ameen Patel said he had attended an MVA meeting with Ahir just days before the switch and had no indication that such a move was being planned. "I was sitting with him at the MVA meeting a couple of days ago and had absolutely no idea he was going to do this," Patel said.

Deputy Chairperson post goes to Ahir

Within the Mahayuti alliance, several Shiv Sena leaders, including Neelam Gorhe and Krupal Tumane, were reportedly in contention for the Deputy Chairperson's post. However, the Shinde camp chose Ahir instead, signalling the importance it places on strengthening its numbers and expanding its political base by inducting experienced opposition leaders.

'Operation Tiger-3' claims gather pace

Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi described Ahir's defection as both a personal and political setback for Aaditya Thackeray.

He claimed that the Mahayuti's "Operation Tiger-3" had begun and alleged that more MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray camp would join the Shinde faction in the coming days.

Political equations continue to shift

Sachin Ahir's political journey has now taken him through three major parties: the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and now the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

His switch comes at a time when Maharashtra's political landscape continues to witness rapid realignments. It also follows the recent setback for the Uddhav Thackeray camp, where six of its nine Members of Parliament crossed over to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, further intensifying the battle for political dominance in the state.