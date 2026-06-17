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Shiv Sena (UBT) alleges ‘Operation Tiger’ airlifted 2 MPs; Sanjay Raut claims ‘Rs 50 cr MSP per MP’

Sanjay Raut recently alleged attempts to engineer defections in Shiv Sena(UBT), claiming that the 'Minimum Support Price' of an MP had been fixed at Rs 50 crore. Details inside.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 11:46 AM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) alleges ‘Operation Tiger’ airlifted 2 MPs; Sanjay Raut claims ‘Rs 50 cr MSP per MP’
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Maharashtra is currently witnessing 'Operation Tiger' buzz amid speculation that UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join the ruling party. Similar to TMC, there are growing political speculations regarding internal unease within the Shiv Sena (UBT), with Sanjay Raut making shocking claims that a chartered plane landed at Nanded Airport, picked up two MPs and took off. 

Shiv Sena(UBT) Defection: Rs 50 crore for MPs, claims Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut on Wednesday took a jibe at the alleged attempts to engineer defections in Shiv Sena(UBT), claiming that the "Minimum Support Price" of an MP had been fixed at Rs 50 crore and that Rs 15 crore was "merely an advance amount". He also alleged that a chartered plane airlifted two MPs in Nanded. “They had no money for a rickshaw, but Thackeray’s name made them jet-setters. We’ll keep account of everything. The cowardly foxes’ escape was foiled,” he said, hinting at the ‘Tiger’ reference.

While Raut did not name any individual in his post, he used the occasion to attack what he described as attempts to lure elected representatives through monetary offers. Earlier, Raut dismissed reports of 5 Shiv Sena UBT MPs forming a separate faction, stating that all those MPs attended a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray 4 days ago and swore allegiance to him, calling the split rumours “a lie”. Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC also denied any plan to engineer defections. 

However, Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane revived “Operation Tiger” buzz, claiming talks with 7 UBT MPs are in the final stages, and they’re likely to join the Shinde faction before the monsoon Parliament session. 

What is Operation Tiger? Thackeray calls for emergency meeting tomorrow

"Operation Tiger" is reported to be a code name for an alleged political plan by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction to bring opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) into his party. The operation aimed at splitting the rival Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction. 

There is growing buzz that 6 to 7 out of the 9 Lok Sabha MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's camp are in close contact with Eknath Shinde's ruling Shiv Sena. Rumours intensified after a few Thackeray camp MPs missed meetings and were seen sharing stages and visiting the residences of Eknath Shinde and his team. 

To stop the rebellion, Uddhav Thackeray has called an emergency meeting of all his party MPs and MLAs at his residence, Matoshree, to check their loyalty and steady the ship.  Arvind Sawant, Thackeray faction leader in Lok Sabha, has also sent an official letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, asking the Speaker not to recognise or give special status to any breakaway group that tries to split from their party.

While Eknath Shinde and his party leaders have officially termed these claims as 'baseless rumours', the political atmosphere in Maharashtra remains highly tense as both sides brace for potential shifts.

Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare says, "The news that has started about 'Operation Tiger' is all rumours. Shiv Sena does not know anything about Operation Tiger.  We do not need any 'Operation Tiger'... If anyone wants to join the party, they can seek permission from Eknath Shinde," he told PTI.

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