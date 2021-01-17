Shiv Sena shares 'much-awaited' update on West Bengal Assembly elections, details here

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election, the Shiv Sena party on Sunday announced a major decision on the state assembly election. Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena party has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections, party MP Sanjay Raut announced on Sunday.

Raut said the decision was taken after discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. "So, here is the much-awaited update. After discussions with Party Chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Shivsena has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections. We are reaching Kolkata soon...!! Jai Hind, jy' baaNlaa !," Sena leader Raut said in a tweet.

He, however, didn't specify the number of seats the Sena will contest in West Bengal.

The Sena is in power in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress under the aegis of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The tenure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30.

Various political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress in alliance with left parties are making preparation for the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

Congress said its seat-sharing arrangement with Left Front for the upcoming state assembly elections will be finalised by the end of January.

Senior leaders of the two parties held talks earlier in the day over the seat-sharing agreement. Left Front chairman Biman Bose said that though the BJP is the "biggest enemy of the country", but given the situation in West Bengal, the fight is against both the TMC and the saffron party to save the state from communal strife and the "binary" that is being created among the people.

During the 2016 assembly elections too, the two parties had stitched an alliance and bagged 76 seats. However, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the two parties had fought separately and while the Congress won two seats, the Left Front, which ruled the state from 1977-2011, drew a blank.

The upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Trinamool had swept 211 out of 290 seats, whereas the Congress got 44, Left 24 and the BJP 3 seats.