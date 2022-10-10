Shiv Sena symbol row: Thackeray faction submits 3 symbols to EC; choice between trishul, rising sun and mashaal

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

Soon after the Election Commission froze the iconic ‘bow and arrow’ sign of the Shiv Sena in the midst of the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, the Thackeray faction has decided to submit their options for their new logo to the polling body.

Deciding on their new options fast, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena has submitted three suggestions of names and symbols for their camp to the Election Commission on Sunday, ahead of the bypolls in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray has submitted three symbols- a trident, burning torch, and rising Sun- to the Election Commission and as many alternative names for the party to finalise one of them in view of the November 3 Andheri (East) bypoll.

Apart from the three options for symbols for their camp, Team Thackeray also submitted three name suggestions for his own faction which are "Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray".

Terming the EC's decision to freeze the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol as "unjust", Uddhav Thackeray said, “I appeal to the ECI to finalise a symbol and name for my party at the earliest because we have to go to the people and face the bye-election. I was shocked by the decision of the ECI, but my confidence is not shaken, and also my faith in Sena supporters.”

Meanwhile, the rival camp of Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also expected to submit their suggestion for names and symbols in form of the Election Commission on Monday, October 8.

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar, a loyalist of CM Shinde, claimed they have the majority as maximum MLAs and MPs are with them but despite this, the EC has frozen the "bow and arrow" symbol.

"It seems they (Thackeray camp) have no affection for the bow and arrow symbol,” he said and alleged that the Thackeray faction deliberately wasted time during the previous EC hearings.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | ‘BJP secretly supporting AAP, want to defeat their own party’: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Gujarat polls 2022