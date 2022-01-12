Shiv Sena set to contest 50-100 seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022: Sanjay Raut

Ahead of the major elections season in India, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced that his party will be contesting 50 to 100 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, which are set to commence from February 10.

While speaking to the media, the party leader announced that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will be contesting the UP elections from 50 to 100 seats. Raut also said that he will be visiting western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, January 13.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut also launched an attack on the ruling BJP after the resignation of Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya from the party. He welcomed Maurya’s decision to join the Samajwadi Party after he left BJP.

As quoted by ANI, Raut said, “It is said about him (Maurya) that he anticipates aptly the direction of flowing wind in politics. When he is joining the Samajwadi Party, it means that it can be expected that BJP is not going to come back to power in Uttar Pradesh.”

The political leader also added that the Shiv Sena is trying to form a Maha Vikas Aghadi-like alliance in Goa and talks are being conducted with political parties. The assembly elections in Goa are set to commence on February 14, and the result will be announced on March 10.

Earlier, the Election Commission had announced that the elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in the state will be conducted in seven phases, on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Assembly elections are set to be conducted in five states across the country- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand- and the results for all the states will be announced on March 10. Physical rallies have been cancelled due to COVID-19, and political parties are resorting to digital campaigning this time.

(With ANI inputs)