‘Shocking’: Sanjay Raut after EC asks Uddhav, Shinde camp to prove majority in Shiv Sena

File photo

Hours after Election Commission asked both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to prove a majority in Shiv Sena, party MP Sanjay Raut said it’s shocking for the people of Maharashtra as Balasaheb Thackeray had formed the party and Uddhav is the leader of the party today.

“It's shocking for Maharashtra's people. Balasaheb Thackeray formed the party 56 years ago, thinking about Hindutva and EC is raising questions on his organisation. Delhi wants to destroy our party. Uddhav Thackeray is the only leader of Shiv Sena today,” Raut said.

The poll body has asked both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evidence by August 8 in support of their claims on the election symbol of the political outfit.

Election Commission sources said the two sides have been asked to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the party, and the written statements of the rival factions.

They said the requirement were made in line with Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

Earlier this week, the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena had written to the Commission seeking allocation of the party's 'bow and arrow' election symbol to it, citing the recognition granted to them in the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly.

READ | TMC breaks silence on party heavyweight Partha Chatterjee’s arrest, spokesperson says this

The Shiv Sena split last month when more than two-thirds of the party's MLAs withdrew their support from the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray, throwing their lot with Shinde.

Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister on June 30 with the support of the BJP.

On Tuesday last, at least 12 of the 18 Shiv Sena members in the Lok Sabha expressed ‘no confidence' in floor leader Vinayak Raut and declared Rahul Shewale as their floor leader. Lok Sabha Speaker recognised Shewale as the leader the same day.

To ensure that neither faction is deprived of information, the poll panel has also directed the exchange of documents submitted by the two groups over the past two days.

Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had written to the EC, requesting it to hear its views before making any decision on representations for claims over the party name and its poll symbol.

Elections are due in several civic bodies in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which would indicate which Sena faction gets the popular support.

(With inputs from agencies)