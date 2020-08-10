Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut says Sushant Singh Rajput had strained relations with father KK Singh

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday reiterated the claim that he had earlier made regarding the strained relationship between actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his father KK Singh. Raut said that Sushant Singh Rajput was not on very good terms with his father and also demanded to know how many times the actor had gone to Bihar's Patna to meet his father.

Earlier, the veteran Shiv Sena leader had written, in a weekly editorial column for the party's mouthpiece 'Saamana', that an investigation by the Mumbai Police had revealed a strained relationship between Sushant Singh Rajput and his father KK Singh. When asked about the column, Raut today said, "It is true, how many times Sushant went to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father, but there are many things that will come to the surface."

Sanjay Raut is the executive editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' newspaper, wherein he has a weekly column.

Raut, through his weekly column, said that an FIR was registered on Sushant death in Patna when the alleged incident occurred in Mumbai. "The family stepped in only after 40 days after the incident," he says.

He stated that after the incident drew the attention of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who then recommended a CBI investigation into the case, while Mumbai Police was investigating the matter and was about to reach its conclusion.

Not just this, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut further alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being used for 'political gains'. He called it "sickening" and termed it as a conspiracy against the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra.

He says that if one takes a look at the series of incidents related to probe on Sushant's death, it would appear as if a script was written on it to attack Maharashtra's autonomy. He added that those who want to hide the truth behind the actor's death are the ones who do not trust the Mumbai Police.

"The kind of politics being done in Bihar and Delhi over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, I believe a conspiracy is being hatched against the Maharashtra government. Mumbai Police is a capable force and is trying its best to bring out the truth," Raut said.

Raut said that some people who are working 'behind the scenes' have prepared a screenplay and have put pressure on the CBI.

Raut went on to question the character of Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey saying he is working for a political party.

The Shiv Sena spokesperson, who had been opposing the CBI probe into the case since the very first day, claimed that the probe has revealed that Sushant wasn't on good terms with his father KK Singh. "How many times did Sushant meet his father?" he asks.

"Political conspiracy is being done in the guise of Sushant's death so that truth doesn't come out. Why the haste to take away the case from Mumbai Police?" he asked.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had also lashed out at the coverage of Sushant's death and said that his death is being celebrated as a "festival". He also said that the "Sushant effects" must stop now or else suicide will soon become a trend.

Investigations into Sushant's tragic death are underway as Mumbai Police continues to review it.