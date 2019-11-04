Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut likely to meet Maharashtra Governor today, may request him to invite BJP to form govt

As power tussle between BJP-Shiv Sena continues in Maharashtra, the latter's leader Sanjay Raut is likely to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 5 pm today.

Sanjay Raut may meet the governor and ask him that he should invite BJP, which has emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra elections, to form the government.

According to sources, Shiv Sena wants BJP to prove the majority and if it fails then Shiv Sena can stake claim to form the government as party leader Raut on Sunday claimed that they have the support of 170 MLAs and the figure could even rise further.

BJP-Shiv Sena, who fought elections together, have locked horns over the '50-50 formula' as Sena wants Chief Ministers' post to be rotated for 2.5 years each between the two parties.

The party is adamant on its demand as Uddhav Thackeray after election results reminded BJP that it was now time for the '50-50 formula' for the government formation.

Incumbent chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that they will go ahead as to what was decided between both the parties.

BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena claimed victory on 56 seats. Together, both the parties easily cross the majority mark but have been stuck over negotiations on the 50-50 scheme.

Meanwhile, talks are doing the rounds that NCP might support Sena if it comes forward for government formation without BJP.

NCP leader and Mumbai chief Nawab said that his party may take a positive view if Shiv Sena is willing to form a non-BJP government.

Although NCP chief Sharad Yadav has already said that they have been given the mandate to sit in the opposition, therefore, they will abide by it.

Maharashtra elections were held on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24.