Uddhav Thackeray calls for party membership boost amid fight over Shiv Sena symbol

Party membership will play a crucial role when the fight goes before the EC to decide which faction is the real Shiv Sena.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

File photo

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has urged party workers to focus on increasing the membership as this will prove crucial before the Election Commission (EC).

Addressing party workers at his residence 'Matoshree' on Monday, Thackeray said the party's membership should swell 10 times.

Following the split in the party, the EC had asked Thackeray and the rival faction led by Shinde to submit documents by August 8 in support of their claims on the election symbol of the Sena.

The poll body has sought documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the Sena and the written statements of the rival factions.

The Shinde faction has the support of the 40 of 55 MLAs of Shiv Sena and at least a dozen MPs.

The rebellion has dented the Shiv Sena's traditional support base at many places in the state with local leaders and sainiks crossing over to the Shinde faction.

"Our membership should reach a level, where no one even dares to needle the Shiv Sena. The EC will ask about membership and the number of affidavits the party (his faction) has," Thackeray said.

With both rival groups claiming to be the original party, membership will play a crucial role when the fight goes before the EC to decide which faction is the real Shiv Sena.

"The membership should swell 10 times. It should go over a lakh in Nashik. They (the Shinde faction) have engaged professional agencies for the task, but I only have you (workers)," the Sena chief said in his appeal to party workers.

Thackeray asked the party workers to hold on to the bhagwa (saffron flag of the Sena) tightly. "Forget snatching, the hand that dares to touch the bhagwa should break," Thackeray said.

(With inputs from PTI)

