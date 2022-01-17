Shiv Sena, NCP to contest Goa assembly elections 2022 together: Sanjay Raut

As the election season in India is arriving in full force, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has announced that Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest the upcoming Goa assembly polls 2022 in alliance.

While speaking to ANI, Sanjay Raut on Sunday said, “Shiv Sena and NCP will contest together in Goa assembly elections. There will be a discussion on seat sharing on January 18. NCP’s senior leader Praful Patel will discuss the seat-sharing formula in Goa on January 18. Only after that, it will be clear who will contest on how many seats.”

The Shiv Sena leader further added, “Political dynamics are different in Maharashtra and Goa. NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress are in alliance in Maharashtra. However, at the moment Congress has decided to contest alone without forming an alliance with any other party in the state.”

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission earlier, the Goa assembly polls 2022 are set to be conducted from February 14, in a single phase. The counting of the votes and the announcement of the result will be made on March 10.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had also announced that Shiv Sena will be contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 from 50 to 100 seats. The MP also said that he will not be making any comments on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s decision to contest from Gorakhpur.

Raut said, “I will not make any comment on Yogi ji’s decision to contest from Gorakhpur. He has been fielded from his native constituency. So, it is a good thing. I have heard that Aparna Yadav is going to join BJP. It’s good to know.”

Last week, NCP President Sharad Pawar had announced that his party would be contesting the Goa elections 2022 and that he was in talks with Congress and the Trinamool Congress for a possible alliance in the state during the upcoming polls.