'We all know who these people are': Sanjay Raut slams people trolling Shah Rukh Khan over alleged 'spitting'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is the latest public figure to slam netizens who trolled Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly 'spitting' on the mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at her cremation ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Now, speaking out against the online trolling, Sanjay Raut said, "It is shameful the way people are trolling him (Shah Rukh Khan). Some people are doing politics in the name of religion even on the sad occurrence of Lata ji's demise. We all know who these people are. Nobody needs to be told."

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan along with his manager Pooja Dadlani was present during the last rites of Mangeshkar which were conducted with full state honours.

In a viral picture, Shah Rukh could be seen reciting 'dua' (prayer), while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands to pay homage to the celebrated singer. After reciting his Dua, Khan could also be seen blowing air as per Islamic rituals of praying.

While many fans were touched by Shah Rukh's gesture, a section of people also criticised him for allegedly 'spitting' on the mortal remains of the legendary singer, after reciting his dua. The trolls alleged that the actor was not blowing air but spitting.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Many prominent personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray among other politicians, and several Bollywood actors were present at the funeral to pay their last respects to the legendary singer.