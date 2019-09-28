Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut shares cartoon mocking ED as he meets Sharad Pawar

In a surprise move, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence, four days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against the former union minister in a bank scam.

The case against Pawar was filed in connection with Rs 25,000 crore scam in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB).

The timing of Raut's meeting with Pawar was also interesting as the Shiv Sena is engaged in seat-sharing talks with the BJP for upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Coming out of the meeting, Raut said he has family relations with Pawar.

"I have a family relation with him. Whatever has happened with him since last few days, I thought I should come and meet him," Raut said after the meeting at Pawar's residence.

What was also interesting was a tweet by Raut in which he shared a cartoon mocking ED and that a lotus (BJP's election symbol) is a cure for such trouble.

In the cartoon, a man, purportedly a politician, sees an astrologer who advises him to keep "lotus close" escape "ED trouble.

"According to your Shani, the dangerous 'ED' trouble is bound to come for you. The cure for that is to keep the lotus flower closer to you," the astrologer seems to advise the man.

The cartoon was captioned by Raut as "Good!"

Earlier on Friday, Raut said the ED case against Pawar has acquired political colours.

"I see this development (ED case) from the point of view of the next month's assembly elections. Those who know Pawar and understand the state politics, will say that for no reason, the investigating agency has made the case political," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The ED had earlier this week sent notice to the NCP supremo and 76 leaders across parties in the 25,000 crore scam.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar dropped his plan to visit the office of the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, stressing that his decision was to honour the request of Mumbai police commissioner.

"I'm ready to go there as and when required. We work in politics, but if someone tries to scare us off through the agency, then they will not succeed," he said.

He has questioned the timing of the case, insisting that it was an attempt to malign the image of the heads of opposition parties during poll time.