Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets death threat in Lawrence Bishnoi's name

Not taking chances, Raut informed the Mumbai Police Commissioner and a probe is underway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets death threat in Lawrence Bishnoi's name
Sanjay Raut (File)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut has received a death threat allegedly in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to party officials, Raut received a WhatsApp message on his mobile late on Friday night on the alleged threat.

The message warned that whenever Raut is seen in New Delhi, he would be shot dead with an AK-47 rifle.

Not taking chances, Raut informed the Mumbai Police Commissioner and a probe is underway.

Earlier, he had written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the threats to his life.

On Saturday, Sena (UBT) Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve said that the present state government had removed Raut`s security, and urged that the threats must be taken seriously.

It may be recalled that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had also got death threats recently from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang or his henchmen.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.