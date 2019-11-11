Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigns from Union Minister post

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant today resigned from his ministerial post, according to news agencies.

At 8:00 AM, news agency posted an update, quoting Sawant, who said, "I am resigning from my ministerial post," thereby confirming the earlier reports of him possibly resigning and the Sena quitting ties with the NDA alliance at the centre.

Sawant will hold a press conference regarding the same at 11 AM in Delhi

This comes as the Shiv Sena is all set to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra with support from the NCP. Earlier, the NCP had told the Shiv Sena that they had to completely sever its ties with the BJP if they wanted to form a government in Maharashtra with the NCP.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday invited Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in the assembly, to form the government after the BJP expressed its inability as it does not have the required number to reach the majority mark of 145.

Congress is likely to support the minority Shiv Sena-NCP government from the outside.

Further details are awaited.