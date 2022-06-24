Shiv Sena MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp may cross 50 mark, some expected to reach Guwahati today

(Image Source: ANI)

The strength of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Eknath Shinde camp is expected to cross 50 as more MLAs are likely to reach Guwahati today, news Agency ANI quoted sources. Another Shiv Sena MLA is likely to join the Eknath Shinde camp. Chandiwali MLA Dilip Lande is on his way to Assam and will reach Guwahati by this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde camp MLAs have written to Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Narhari Sitaram Zirwal and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, passing their second resolution. 37 MLAs have said in this letter that Shinde is their leader.

The letter said that Eknath Shinde will be the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party, while Bharatshet Gogawale will be the chief whip of the Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena on the other hand has written a letter to Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal to disqualify 11 MLAs of Shinde camp including Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has demanded the disqualification of these 12 MLAs for not attending the party's legislature party meeting on Wednesday. Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant told news agency ANI that before the meeting a notice was given to all the MLAs that legal steps would be taken against whoever did not attend the meeting.

Eknath Shinde on Uddhav Thackeray proposing to step down

On Uddhav Thackeray's proposal to quit the post of Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde said, I cannot take any decision alone. We have come a long way, now I cannot take decisions alone. Now the MLAs involved with us will take all the decisions together.

On the question of Hindutva, he said, Balasaheb's Hindutva was not to insult any other religion, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has caused a lot of damage to Shiv Sena.

"Many times in the past MLAs informed Uddhav ji that whether it is Congress or NCP, both are trying to eliminate Shiv Sena. Numerous times the MLAs sought time from Uddhav ji to meet him but he never met them," rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat in Guwahati.