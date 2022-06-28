Headlines

India

‘MLAs enjoying in Guwahati, food bill over Rs 9 lakh per day’: Aaditya Thackeray slams ‘sold’ rebels

Aaditya Thackeray said that the rebel MLAs have “sold themselves” and have betrayed the Shiv Sena by their disrespect towards CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

In the midst of the current political crisis in Maharashtra, state tourism minister and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray has said that the MLAs who rebelled from the party have “sold themselves” and have betrayed the Shiv Sena by their acts.

Thackeray, who was addressing Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, said that “all the dirt has gone out” of the party, and that the rebel MLAs of the party are currently “enjoying” themselves in Guwahati while the entire Assam is struggling to cope with the drastic floods.

He said the leader of the rebel group Eknath Shinde was offered the post of Chief Minister in May but "he did drama". In a sharp attack on Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray had also said that he regrets making “rickshaw pullers and paan sellers” ministers in Maharashtra.

"Many people told us that Congress & NCP will betray us but our people betrayed us. Many MLAs who were watchmen, rickshaw drivers, and paan shopkeepers - we made them Ministers. On 20th May, Uddhav Thackeray offered him (Eknath Shinde) the CM post and he did drama," Aaditya Thackeray said.

While slamming the rebellion, Aaditya Thackeray said that there was a lot of anger among Shivsainiks over the disruption of the Uddhav Thackeray leadership due to the disgruntled MLAs. He further said that the rebels are “enjoying” the luxury hotel, with a large sum of food bills.

Aaditya Thackeray claimed that the food bill of rebel MLAs was to the tune of Rs 9 lakh per day and alleged they were taking private choppers. "They (rebel MLAs) went to Guwahati where there’s a flood situation and many people are without shelter and food.”

“They (rebel MLAs) are enjoying there. Bill for meals (for them) in one day is Rs 9 Lakhs, they are taking private choppers and enjoying there. Shame on them," he said, as per ANI reports.

The battle between Eknath Shinde’s rebel camp and Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in Maharashtra has intensified as reports of the BJP backing the rebel MLAs have surfaced several times.

(With ANI inputs)

