Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri (Photo: IANS)

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by an Unknown assailants in Punjab's Amritsar. The incident took place outside a temple in the city. Shiv Sena leaders were protesting outside the temple and this is when someone from the crowd came and shot Suri.

They said that the incident occurred when Suri and other party officials were protesting outside the Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road, one of the city's main thoroughfares.

The police said that after Suri was shot more than five times he collapsed and lost consciousness. They said he was shot and transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said they have apprehended the suspect and recovered the weapon used in the incident.

They said that Suri had been on the wanted list of various gangs for quite some time, and that the government had assigned around eight members of the Punjab Police to his protection detail.

Ashwani Sharma, head of the BJP in Punjab, issued a statement after the event saying that the state's law and order had entirely collapsed.

Some protesters opened fire on Suri. Even while some of his fans attended to him, others were spotted shooting into the air.

It's been reported that a residential location is where the shooting took place. The assailant has reportedly been captured by the police. The Shiv Sena chief was assaulted when he met with a law enforcement officer.

According to reports, Suri was on a kill list and a large security detail had already been sent to protect him. The crowd apprehended the would-be assailant, and the police eventually took him into jail. Sandeep Singh, the alleged assailant, has been nabbed.

(With inputs from PTI)