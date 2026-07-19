Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Mhatre surrenders after court cancels bail in doctors' assault case

Mhatre had been arrested earlier this month for assaulting several doctors and medical staffers at a hospital in Dombivli, run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre on Sunday (July 19) surrendered before the police, a day after the Bombay High Court cancelled his bail. Mhatre had been arrested earlier this month for assaulting several doctors and medical staffers at a hospital in Thane's Dombivli, run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). He was later granted bail by a court in Kalyan.

On Saturday, a Bombay High Court division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad overturned the Kalyan magistrate court's bail order. The bench noted that the lower court had overlooked the fact that the accused was named in 18 criminal cases, including those carrying charges of murder and attempt to murder. "Even though he was acquitted in 17 cases, the court ought to have considered the fact that he was named in 18 cases, some of which were of a very serious and heinous nature," the bench stated.

On July 6, Mhatre and his associates had barged into a hospital in Dombivli and assaulted two doctors, including a woman. The doctors had reportedly refused admission to a newborn as the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the hospital was full. At the time, Mhatre had denied allegations that he assaulted the doctors. "I regret the physical altercation that took place. I state with full confidence that I did not raise my hand against the female doctor. What appears in the CCTV footage might look that way due to the camera angle," he had told news agency ANI. After public outrage, Mhatre was arrested by the police on July 8 and released on bail on July 14.

The police case against Mhatre and his associates has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(1) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), and 191(2) (rioting).