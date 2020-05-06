Shiv Sena hits out at UP, Bihar governments for failure to evacuate migrant workers

Shiv Sena has launched another attack on UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar over failure to bring migrant workers from Maharashtra to their respective states.

Through an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the party said that the state governments of UP and Bihar are not doing enough to resolve the migrant workers’ crisis and bring them home. "It has now become a vote bank issue for the parties ruling these states. We don’t want to do politics over the issue," Sena said.

Likening the migrant workers' issue with the lynching of three men, including the two Sadhus in Maharashtra recently, the editorial called it "as inhuman and condemnable like the Palghar mob lynching incident."

Sena further asked the migrant workers to leave Maharashtra as early as possible and the two states to take immediate steps for bringing them back.

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath government, the party said that it has taken a U-turn over the issue despite the Centre allowing the states to run trains to help stranded migrant workers. Sena said it feared that some people in Maharashtra would instigate the migrant labourers for their petty political gains.

Earlier, Shiv Sena had said that it is the Centre’s responsibility to make arrangements for sending migrant labourers to their native places in the wake of the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"If these people continue to flock the streets, it is not safe for their health," the publication said.

Claiming that the Maharashtra government has been taking good care of each and every migrant labourer in Mumbai and elsewhere, Sena said that it is the sole responsibility of the UP and Bihar governments to take them back.

Notably, the Sena editorial did not mention the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal where thousands of migrant workers from other states are stranded due to lockdown and facing problem in going back home.