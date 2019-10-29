Shiv Sena hits back at BJP for denying '50:50 formula' promised earlier

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reminding Devendra Fadnavis of the 50:50 formula, earlier agreed upon between the two sides. Raut also said that the proposed meeting between Shiv Sena and BJP leaders, which was scheduled to take place at 4 PM, has been cancelled by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: Discussions between BJP-Shiv Sena were scheduled for 4 pm today. But if the CM himself is saying that the '50-50 formula' was not discussed then what will we even talk about? On what basis should we talk to them? So Uddhav ji has cancelled today's meeting pic.twitter.com/duyYQpCQtn — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

Shiv Sena has been stressing on the fact that there should be an equal distribution of power and portfolios between the Sena and the BJP in Maharashtra. Both the parties are currently engaged in a psychological tussle in Maharashtra over the issue of government formation in the state, trying to woo the 13 elected Independent MLAs in order to amp up their respective bargaining powers in a struggle for more control.

Veteran Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today claimed that the discussions over the 50:50 formula were held between Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray and BJP president Amit Shah in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis even before the Lok Sabha elections. Raut also claimed that Fadnavis is wrong in saying that there was no agreement on 50:50 formula as Shah himself had assured for 50:50 sharing on CM's post during the Lok Sabha election.

"I don't know what the CM has said. If he is saying that the '50-50 formula' was never discussed, then I think we need to change the definition of truth. What was discussed, regarding the issue the CM is talking about, is known by all. The media was there," Raut said.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: CM himself had uttered the '50-50 forumula', Uddhav ji had spoken about it too. It happened before Amit Shah. Agar ab ye kehte hain ki aisi koi baat hui nahi to main pranaam karta hoon aisi baaton ko. He is denying what he had said before the camera. https://t.co/sZSwSs2Ae6 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, Fadnavis said that he will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra and denied having any talks on 50:50 seat-sharing formula with Uddhav Thackeray's party. "I assure you that this will be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government. I will be the CM for the next five years, there is no doubt about it," Fadnavis said.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is facing an uphill task as it fell short of the majority by a huge margin. The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the recently-held Maharashtra assembly elections together and won 105 and 56 seats, respectively. But the Shiv Sena's demand of "50-50 formula" for power-sharing has delayed the government formation.

With no end to the deadlock in sight, the BJP is looking to repeat its 2014 strategy which had worked smoothly for the saffron party.

BJP's plan B involves tactical support from the NCP which contested the polls with the Congress. The Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively. There are also 13 independents in the assembly.

Raut said that the Sena also has other options but does not want to use it as they are not hungry for power.

"Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena president) has said that we have other options too but we don't want to do the sin of accepting that alternative. Shiv Sena has always done politics of truth, we are not hungry for power," he said.