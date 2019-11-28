Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM, 6 ministers join his cabinet

Six ministers - two each from the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress - were also sworn in at the ceremony attended by top state and national leaders.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. Six ministers - two each from the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress - were also sworn in at the ceremony attended by top state and national leaders across political spectrum.

Uddhav, 59, is the third leader from the Shiv Sena after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post in Maharashtra.

He is also the first member of the Thackeray family to formally join any government. Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya became the first member of the three generations of Thackerays, starting with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, to join the electoral politics.

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai; NCP's Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal; and Congress' Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut took as cabinet ministers in the coalition government of Sena-NCP-Congress combine.

While top leaders of the Sena, NCP and Congress attended the star-studded ceremony, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and MNS leader Raj Thackeray were also seen in the attendance.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita and son Anant arrive for the oath-taking ceremony of Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Thackeray was elected as the leader of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine, named 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', on Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, the three-party alliance of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress released their common minimum programme (CMP) for the coalition government.

The common minimum programme was drafted by the senior leaders of the three parties over the course of several meetings last week. The final draft was then presented to the top leadership of the parties, including respective presidents for the approval.

Key promises from the manifestos of all the three parties have been included in the CMP.

Last one month has been tumultuous in Maharashtra's politics which included 13 days of President's rule and a three-day government of BJP's Devendra Fadanvis.

Fadanvis government, formed after NCP's Ajit Pawar offered his support to the BJP on November 23, collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, after both leaders resigned as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively.

Ajit Pawar, who was the legislative party leader of the NCP, broke ranks with the party and promised support to the BJP but resigned on Tuesday after the Supreme Court directed that the floor test be held on Wednesday. Soon after the SC verdict, Fadnavis also resigned as chief minister, bringing an end to his 80-hour tenure.

Later in the evening, Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs met at a Mumbai hotel and elected Uddhav Thackeray as their leader. They then staked claim to form the government.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs, while the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have 56, 54 and 44 members, respectively.