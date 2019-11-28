Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM, 6 ministers join his cabinet

Headlines

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

Malaysian plane crashes into two motorists, horrifying video surface on internet

Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court poses tough question to Gujarat govt over release of convicts

UP man pays Rs 9 lakh for 'magic mirror' to see people naked, what happened next will blow you mind

'Aamir kitna overacting kiya': Mansoor Khan reveals SS Rajamouli's reaction to actor's performance in Laal Singh Chaddha

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

Malaysian plane crashes into two motorists, horrifying video surface on internet

Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court poses tough question to Gujarat govt over release of convicts

World Cup 2023: AI imagines star Indian cricketers as children

Lifestyle habits that are damaging your eyesight

Weight loss tips: 7 dry fruits to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

'Aamir kitna overacting kiya': Mansoor Khan reveals SS Rajamouli's reaction to actor's performance in Laal Singh Chaddha

Made In Heaven creators dismiss Dalit author Yashica Dutt's claims of using her work: 'We are deeply disturbed with...'

HomeIndia

India

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM, 6 ministers join his cabinet

Six ministers - two each from the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress - were also sworn in at the ceremony attended by top state and national leaders.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2019, 08:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. Six ministers - two each from the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress - were also sworn in at the ceremony attended by top state and national leaders across political spectrum.

Uddhav, 59, is the third leader from the Shiv Sena after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post in Maharashtra.

He is also the first member of the Thackeray family to formally join any government. Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya became the first member of the three generations of Thackerays, starting with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, to join the electoral politics. 

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai; NCP's Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal; and Congress' Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut took as cabinet ministers in the coalition government of Sena-NCP-Congress combine. 

While top leaders of the Sena, NCP and Congress attended the star-studded ceremony, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and MNS leader Raj Thackeray were also seen in the attendance.

Also Read: Sena-NCP-Congress coalition 'commits to uphold' secular values; promises schemes for farmers, women - Key points of CMP 

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita and son Anant arrive for the oath-taking ceremony of Maha Vikas Aghadi government. 

Thackeray was elected as the leader of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine, named 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', on Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, the three-party alliance of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress released their common minimum programme (CMP) for the coalition government. 

The common minimum programme was drafted by the senior leaders of the three parties over the course of several meetings last week. The final draft was then presented to the top leadership of the parties, including respective presidents for the approval. 

Key promises from the manifestos of all the three parties have been included in the CMP. 

Last one month has been tumultuous in Maharashtra's politics which included 13 days of President's rule and a three-day government of BJP's Devendra Fadanvis. 

Fadanvis government, formed after NCP's Ajit Pawar offered his support to the BJP on November 23, collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, after both leaders resigned as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively. 

Ajit Pawar, who was the legislative party leader of the NCP, broke ranks with the party and promised support to the BJP but resigned on Tuesday after the Supreme Court directed that the floor test be held on Wednesday. Soon after the SC verdict, Fadnavis also resigned as chief minister, bringing an end to his 80-hour tenure.

Later in the evening, Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs met at a Mumbai hotel and elected Uddhav Thackeray as their leader. They then staked claim to form the government.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs, while the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have 56, 54 and 44 members, respectively. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samsung to launch foldable tablet, mobile business head confirms

Viral video: 2.0 fame Amy Jackson burns the internet in sexy bikini during US vacation, watch

'Should apologise': Wasim Akram slams PCB for excluding Imran Khan from Independence Day video

Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak, who built community toilets in war against open defecation, passes away

‘Emergency Alert: Severe’ flashing on your Android phone? Here’s what it means

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE