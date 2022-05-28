Shiv Sena backstabbed Maharashtra, Hindutva: BJP at VD Savarkar event

Hindutva of late Sena founder Bal Thackeray was "inspirational", the BJP said.

Thane: The Shiv Sena has backstabbed Maharashtra and Hindutva, BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar said on Saturday at an event commemorating Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar's birth anniversary. He said the Uddhav Thackray-led party had backstabbed the BJP after the 2019 Assembly elections by forging an alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. He said the Hindutva of late Sena founder Bal Thackeray was "inspirational" and the Maharashtra Chief Minister must learn from it.

"The BJP never went to the Shiv Sena for an alliance. The Shiv Sena attacked from behind and backstabbed Maharashtra and Hindutva. They have no right to speak on Hindutva," Deodhar was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's brand of Hindutva is inspired from the thoughts and actions of VD Savarkar.

Deodhar lauded developments like the construction of Ram Mandir, scrapping of Article 370, the Citizenship Amendment Act. He also said that the 'Hinduizing' of politics envisaged by VD Savarkar has begun in Uttar Pradesh.

Paying tributes to the Hindutva icon on his 139th birth anniversary, Uddhav Thackeray said Savarkar had scientific thinking and staunch nationalism.

"He was a litterateur, a powerful orator, a good organizer who waged a war against British rule. His scientific thinking and staunch nationalism are an inspiration," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying in an official release.

With inputs from PTI