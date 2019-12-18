Shiv Sena amps up attack on BJP; Samaana editorial slams centre over handling of anti-CAA protests

Shiv Sena seems to have finally taken a fixed stance on the debate surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests across India. A day after Maharashtra Chief MInister and Shiv Sena chief slammed the centre over police action regarding Jamia protests, party mouthpiece Samaana published, known for its firebrand editorials, further hit out at the BJP-led central government over its handling of the anti-CAA protests.

"The whole country is in a turmoil over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the matter is now out of hands of the Centre. The country's North-eastern region is up in flames and the protests have started in Bihar, Lucknow and other states as well. The situation in Delhi is even worse," the newspaper stated in an editorial. It then proceeded to specifically hit out at the centre over its handling of the protests in and around the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Sunday and said that the alleged attack on the students was "inhuman and unlawful". The editorial once again compared the situation to the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"The police aimed their guns at the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University who were protesting against the Act. They fired bullets. When you have to aim guns at your own students then one should understand that the matter has gone out of your hands. The acts of police in Delhi were inhuman and unlawful. The British did nothing different in Jallianwala Bagh massacre," it said. Further, the newspaper stated that the BJP, as expected, once again had reacted to the situation by "putting the whole blame on Pakistan", as put by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sena, then amped its attack on the BJP by pressing on the recent controversy around the noted Hindutva ideologue, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, an icon claimed to be admired by both the BJP and the Shiv Sena. The Samaana editorial pointed out that the BJP completed a full five-year term in power and was back again, yet they still have not awarded the Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, hinting at the fact that the BJP might be using his name for benefit in electoral politics.

A day earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had condemned the police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Sunday and compared the incident at Jamia to the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He also urged the central government to stop doing "what they are doing" with students.

"What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a 'Yuva bomb'. So we request the central government to not do, what they are doing, with students," the Shiv Sena supremo said.

Students at the JMI university have alleged that the Delhi Police on Sunday entered the campus without permission and unleashed brutality on students, who had organised a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill a day earlier. During the course of the Jamia protests, agitators had allegedly set ablaze four buses near New Friends Colony. At least six policemen, two fire brigade personnel, and several students had been injured in the clashes.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre is a painful memory in the history of India's freedom struggle. In 1919, The British Indian Army, under General Reginald Dyer, open fired their rifles into a crowd of unarmed Punjabi civilians gathered for a peaceful protest against the British rule at Jalianwala Bagh, a garden in Punjab's Amritsar. At least 400 people were killed and the incident is widely regarded as one of the most violent and brutal massacres that India had ever witnessed.

Shiv Sena's stance on the Jamia protests comes as a mild surprise since the party has been portraying a debilitating stance on several issues for a while. Sena recently ended an over three-decade-old alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a difference in agreement and formed a coalition government in Maharashtra with ideological opposites, the Congress party. However, Shiv Sena had long been considered to be a natural ally of the BJP because of similar ideological aspirations and therefore, the party had been finding it difficult to fixate on several issues where the Congress and the BJP's stances vary drastically.

Recently, the Shiv Sena also condemned former Congress President's snide remark on Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, an icon admired by both the Sena and the BJP.

Earlier, too, the Shiv Sena backed the government on passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha on Monday, claiming that the support was given on 'national interest'. But the Shiv Sena's support to the CAB, which the opposition had claimed that it targets Muslims and is at odds with the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution, put the party in an awkward position with its new ally in Maharashtra, the Congress, which had been opposing the CAB from the get-go. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi even posted from his official handle on Twitter, stating that the CAB is an 'attack on the Indian constitution.' Following this, the Shiv Sena walked out of the Rajya Sabha when the voting for the Bill took place in the upper house of the Parliament.