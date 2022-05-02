Shiv Sena accuses BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis for ‘conspiring to make Mumbai union territory’

File photo

The Shiv Sena, which is the ruling party in Maharashtra, has recently launched a scathing allegation against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. The Sena has alleged that Fadnavis, who is the leader of the opposition in Maharashtra, is plotting to make Mumbai a union territory.

The Maharashtra Day editions of the publication Saamna states that Devendra Fadnavis has presented a plan to the Union Home Ministry to make Mumbai a union territory, which might take away some of the control of the state government from the city.

The editorial of Saamna reads, “The conspiracy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra is not completely over even today. They want to reduce the national and international importance of Mumbai and then they want to make Mumbai a Union Territory... Devendra Fadnavis and his BJP in Maharashtra are fully aware of this.”

The publication further states, “Fadnavis prepared a 'presentation' of this 'non-Marathi panchak' in Mumbai, which shows how Mumbai can be separated from Maharashtra and presented it to the Home Ministry.”

“The 'Vikrant' scam accused and his non-Marathi builder associates have the command of the operation in their hands. On the one hand, we celebrate Maharashtra Day and at the same time, it is not good that the conspiracies to break Mumbai from the geography of Maharashtra are strengthened,” it adds.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had also earlier alleged that the idea behind this conspiracy is the end the control of the ruling party in Mumbai. This statement alleged BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, along with others, is part of this “conspiracy.”

Raut had further claimed that in the coming months, leaders like Somaiya are expected to move the court, saying that the percentage of Marathi people in Mumbai has gone down, which is why it should be made a union territory under the Centre’s rule.

The Sena also claimed that the conspiracy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra has been underway for quite some time. The Saamna editorial states, “Those who only show us dreams of an undivided Hindustan have become enemies of Maharashtra."

