'Shiv Sena 100% responsible for talks failing, Uddhav Thackeray did not even pick up my calls': Devendra Fadnavis

Hours before the current assembly dissolves at 12 AM on November 8, i.e. Friday, Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra during a meeting with governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The governor is likely to appoint Fadnavis as the caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is formed in the state.

After the governor accepted his resignation, Fadnavis said it was never decided that the post of the Maharashtra Chief Minister would be shared for 2.5 years each. The incumbent Chief Minister said, "I again want to make it clear that it was never decided that for 2.5 years each the CM post will be shared. There was never a decision on this issue. Even Amit Shah ji and Nitin Gadkari ji said this was never decided." He added that after the results were announced, it was 'shocking' for the BJP that Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray talked about a 50:50 formula in the wake of the public mandate. "...it was a big question for us that why he said all options are open for him," Fadnavis said.

However, Fadnavis added that he continues to share a close relationship with Uddhav Thackeray and will continue to do so to sort the indifferences over government formation. "Alliance is not broken yet, neither they announced nor us. Our parties are still together in the Centre," the incumbent Chief Minister said, adding that the Shiv Sena is "100% responsible" for the failing talks so far.

Continuing his resentment with the Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said that he reveres Balasaheb Thackeray and even before the elections, he had not made any controversial comments on Uddhav Thackeray. However, he said, several Shiv Sena leaders are making disparaging remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incumbent chief minister said that it is more disheartening to see conflicting remarks from an ally than from the opposition.

Earlier, after submitting his resignation, Devendra Fadnavis thanked the people of Maharashtra for their mandate and said that he ran a "transparent government" for five years, in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India. He presented several schemes and projects that have benefitted the farmer crisis in the state, including irrigation projects and steps to deal with the famine.

The BJP won 105 seats and Shiv Sena grabbed 56, together they have the mandate to form the government but both the parties have not been able to break the impasse on sharing the chief minister's post.