Shiromani Akali Dal seeks adequate package for Punjab flood victims

The SAD leader said around twenty villages in Ropar had suffered extensive damage with paddy crop being destroyed even as floodwaters entered entire villages

Former Minister and SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Monday demanded an appropriate compensation package reflecting the enormity of the calamity which had befallen farmers of Punjab due to rampant flooding in several districts of the state.

In a statement here, Cheema said it was unfortunate the Congress government was following a piecemeal approach while terming the relief announced by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as completely inadequate to deal with the damage caused by flooding due to intense rains since the last three days.

The SAD leader said around twenty villages in Ropar had suffered extensive damage with paddy crop being destroyed even as floodwaters entered entire villages.

He said villages of Khairabad, Gurdaspura, Phul Kalan, Phul Khurd, Budhabhaura, Chak Dhehra, Baterla, Madhopur, Tibba Tapprian and Ranjitpura had witnessed huge losses in residential areas.

"Floodwaters have entered houses destroying furniture and weakening walls which have developed cracks. Besides this food grains stored in houses have been destroyed," said the former minister, calling for emergent steps to provide relief to the people including an interim package.

He said special allocation should be made to repair the road and the administration should take steps to provide green fodder to affected villages. Cheema toured affected villages on a tractor and interacted with farmers besides supervising flood relief operations in league with Akali volunteers.