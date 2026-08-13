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Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal attacked by Nihang Sikh at gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded

Badal sustained an injury to his right arm and has since been shifted to the Yashosai Hospital in Nanded, while police have taken the attacker into custody.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 05:49 PM IST

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal attacked by Nihang Sikh at gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded
Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo: ANI).
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked at a gurudwara on the outskirts of Nanded in Maharashtra on Thursday (August 13). According to a report by NDTV, a Nihang Sikh attacked Badal, a former deputy chief minister of Punjab, using a 'kirpan' knife. A security personnel was also reportedly injured in the attack. Badal sustained an injury to his arm and has since been shifted to the Yashosai Hospital in Nanded, while police have taken the attacker into custody.

A video that surfaced after the incident showed Badal, 64, walking towards the hospital with a cloth wrapped around his right arm. Badal had arrived in Nanded on Wednesday (August 12) with his family and close associates for a three-day visit. At the time of the attack, he was accompanied by his wife and SAD Member of Parliament (MP) Harsimrat Kaur Badal. 

After the attack, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Nanded Superintendent of Police (SP) and sought details of the incident. Fadnavis has directed the police to investigate the motive behind the attack. RP Singh, spokesperson for Maharashtra's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), condemned the attack in a post on social media. "Such an act of violence is completely unacceptable and has no place whatsoever in a democratic society. Political differences and disagreements are a natural part of democracy, but resorting to violence can never be justified," he wrote, adding: "I pray for the good health, safety and speedy recovery of S. Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji."

The incident comes less than two years after Sukhbir Badal survived an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar in December 2024. Badal remained unharmed and the gunman was arrested from the spot. Badal has been granted a Z-plus security cover due to high threat perceptions. The attack on Badal in Nanded has come just months ahead of the Punjab assembly election, due to be held early next year. At present, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) holds power in the state. The SAD has not held power in Punjab since 2017, when it finished at the third position in the assembly poll after the Congress and AAP.

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