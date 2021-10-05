Shirdi Sai Baba temple to reopen for devotees from October 7, these restrictions to be imposed

After the situation of coronavirus infection in the country is under control, life is gradually returning to normal. In such a situation, now the wait of Sai devotees is also going to be over and they will be able to visit the world-famous Shirdi Sai Temple in Maharashtra from October 7.

This is great news for the devotees who are preparing to go to Shirdi Sai temple. People will also be able to have darshan of Sai Baba on the first day of Navratri. According to the information given by the Sai Baba Temple Trust, from October 7, devotees will get direct entry into the Sai temple with certain rules and regulations.

According to the new decision, 15,000 devotees will get admission daily. From October 7, the temple administration will provide the facility of 5,000 paid passes, 5,000 online and 5,000 offline passes for the devotees. Here 1,150 devotees will be able to enter the Sai temple every hour.

At the same time, only 90 devotees will be given entry for every aarti. It will be mandatory for the devotees to wear masks. In the temple, the facility of coming from entrance number 2 as well as exit from the number 4 and 5 has been given. Some rooms of the temple are closed and some will remain open. In these, the Dhyan Mandir and Parayan Kaksh will remain closed. With this, Sai temple darshan, arrangements for stays, Bhojanalaya, online-offline system and daily programs of the temple will continue. Pregnant women, children below 10 years of age and people above 65 years are not allowed to enter the temple.

It is noteworthy that after the coronavirus pandemic set off in the last year 2020, the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi was closed on March 17, 2020, and then after being closed for about nine months, on November 16, 2020, it was reopened for devotees. Was. After that, 6,000 devotees used to have darshan daily throughout the day and later this number reached about 14,000 to 20,000. Sai temple was closed again on April 5 after COVID-19 cases increased once again in Maharashtra.